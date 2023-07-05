Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a hopeful candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer position, has emphasized the need for party delegates to unite and strengthen their ranks in order to secure victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Addressing concerns within the party, Dr. Afriyie Akoto acknowledged the existence of apathy among party members, citing their dissatisfaction with the perceived lack of benefits from their efforts in bringing the NPP to power in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

He assured the delegates that if elected as the NPP’s flagbearer, he would work tirelessly to address their concerns and foster a formidable unity within the party, leading to success in the 2024 elections.

Dr Afriyie Akoto pointed out the decline in the NPP’s performance during the 2020 elections compared to previous years, highlighting the loss of parliamentary seats and a decrease in voter support.

He emphasized the need for a new direction and focus within the party, recognizing the importance of rectifying the situation before entering the upcoming elections.

Drawing from his experience as the former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Afriyie Akoto mentioned his extensive visits to all 16 regions of the country, aiming to assess the impact of the ministry’s programs and policies on the lives of the people.

During these visits, he interacted with party members, and their grievances regarding abandonment, unemployment, hunger, and lack of educational opportunities for their children deeply concerned him.

He stressed that such a situation would hinder the party’s success in the 2024 general elections.

While on his nationwide campaign tour, Dr. Afriyie Akoto visited several constituencies, including Shai-Osudoku, Ningo-Prampram, Ashaiman, Domeabra-Obom, Ayawaso East, and Ayawaso West North. Accompanying him were his Co-Campaign Chairmen, Alfred Boye and KEN-WUUD Nuworsu, the National Coordinator of the Campaign Team, Peter Oteng Darko, and the Campaign Spokesperson, Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, a two-term Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, stressed that the current state of the party was not conducive to winning the 2024 elections.

He emphasized the importance of building a strong and united front to break the cycle of eight years in governance.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Afriyie Akoto encouraged the delegates to maintain hope and assured them that, if elected as the NPP’s flagbearer, he would prioritize their welfare.

He pledged to address their concerns and work towards positive change. Dr. Afriyie Akoto urged the delegates to support him, as a vote for him would lead to a better future for the NPP and its members.

Below are some more photos of his tour: