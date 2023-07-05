The Kasoa Municipal Fire Command has announced that it will launch a thorough investigation into the cause of the tragic collapse of a health center that was under construction in a community, located within the Ga South Municipality.

The collapse of the building resulted in the death of one person, and four others suffered severe leg fractures.

Tragically, a second nurse was confirmed dead on Wednesday morning, bringing the total death toll to two, as reported by Kofi Adjei from Adom News.

Eyewitnesses on the scene claimed that the structure collapsed after heavy rains began, raising concerns about the quality of materials used in the construction.

Some individuals suggested that substandard materials may have played a role in the building’s collapse.

In light of these concerns, the Municipal Fire Commander at Kasoa, DO3 Mercel Kwami Avadu, emphasised the importance of a thorough investigation.

He acknowledged that the building’s structure raised suspicions as it appeared to have been constructed using what seemed like inferior materials, giving it a sense of being makeshift or unstable. However, the Fire Commander stressed that this observation alone is not sufficient to determine the cause of the collapse or assign blame.

The planned investigation, he noted, will delve into multiple factors, including the quality of materials used in the construction, the qualifications of the engineer responsible for the project, and whether proper construction procedures were followed.

“These aspects are essential in determining whether the collapse resulted from shoddy workmanship or if all necessary measures were taken during the building process,” he added.

