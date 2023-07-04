A former local government minister under the Kufuor administration, Kwadwo Agyei Darko, has accused the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of collapsing the party due to their poor attitude.



According to him, the vetting process of presidential aspirants was unnecessary if they met the qualification criteria to contest for the position.



Speaking on Nhyira FM Kuro Yi Mu Nsem show, he said the idea of Special delegates was not planned properly.



He said the Special delegates expected to vote for five out of the 10 aspirants have an interest in some candidates which is against democratic ideals.



Mr Agyei added some NPP executives have already made known their preferred candidates, contrary to the party’s regulations.



“There has been no unity or sense of belongingness in the party since 2008.The NDC used their campaign strategy against them, claiming the NPP was using many cars for their campaign, and since the NPP didn’t want Ghanaians to believe they were wasting money, someone suggested that those without any special program should go to the venue first before the candidates and the President. This did not go well with some members, which brought about the division. And that led to the loss of the election in 2008,” he said.



The former minister advised that the presidential aspirants who qualified should be allowed in order to contest to help rebuild the party to achieve the agenda of ‘Breaking the 8’.

