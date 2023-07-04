A building under construction has collapsed, resulting in the untimely death of Hannah Lomotey, a dedicated nurse and owner of Restoration Health Birth Care Center at Amanfrom Assemblies in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Additionally, four other individuals suffered serious injuries during the unfortunate incident.

Nurse killed as under-construction building collapses

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident happened while it was raining; prompting Hannah Lomotey and the four individuals to seek shelter under the storey building that was still under construction.

The eyewitness, Felix Odai, who bravely rescued some of the victims, reported seeing a person stacking blocks on the building just before it collapsed.

Following the collapse, the injured people were promptly taken to Kasoa Polyclinic for medical attention while the lifeless body of the facility’s owner was taken to the morgue.

The Awutu Senya East Municipality Fire Commander, D03 Marcel Avedu, who was part of the rescue team, expressed concern over the severe condition of the injured individuals.

The incident has raised questions about the building’s structural integrity and the circumstances that led to the tragic event.

As a result, authorities are awaiting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the collapse, as they cannot currently ascertain who or what triggered the disaster.