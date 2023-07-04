John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden and tragic passing of James Lutterodt, a promising participant who represented Keta Senior High Technical School in the 2021 finals.

Mr Mahama conveyed his condolences on his Facebook page, extending heartfelt sympathies to James’ parents, family, friends, and fellow schoolmates.

He emphasized that they were not alone in this difficult time and acknowledged the special place James would forever hold in their hearts.

The untimely demise of such a young talent was undeniably heart-wrenching, leaving everyone shaken.

James Lutterodt, a vibrant 19-year-old, had a bright future ahead, with plans to pursue further studies in the United States.

However, his dreams were cut short as he was reported dead on Monday, July 3. Unfortunate rumours of poisoning surrounded his passing, adding to the tragedy of the situation.

