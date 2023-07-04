Social media users have been left in tears over a video of late James Lutterodt, a notable participant in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The video spotted James and his friends in a hostel setting munching on a box of pizza.

The deceased, who had the box on his lap, was heard giving a shout-out as his colleagues cheered him on amidst laughter and screams.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user, Gideon black.

This follows the untimely demise of the brilliant young student on Monday.

Though the exact cause of death has not been made known publicly, there are speculations he died of food poisoning.

James, along with his teammates Francisca Lamini and Bright Senyo Godzo, represented Keta Senior High School (Ketasco) in the competition and captivated viewers with their exceptional performance throughout the contest, leading them to the finale.

Ghanaians who have been left in shock have poured in tributes to honour James for the memories he left especially in the NSMQ.

Watch the video below: