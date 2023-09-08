Credit: GNA Twitter

It was a sad moment for family and friends as they paid their last respect to 2021 KETASCO National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) James Lutterodt.

A pre-burial service was held on Friday at the Tema Community Centre in Accra.

The burial service is expected to take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Keta in the Volta region.

Visuals from the ceremony shared on Twitter by Ghana News Agency (GNA) captured mourners struggling with tears as they mourned the youngster.

His remains will be interred at the Vui government cemetery in the Volta region. James Lutterodt, until his demise, was a second-year student at the University of Ghana.

 He succumbed to a brief illness on July 3, 2023, at a specialised hospital in Tema.

