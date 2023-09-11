The final funeral rites of 2021 KETASCO National Science and Maths (NSMQ) James Lutterodt, has been held.

James was buried on Saturday, September 9, 2023, following a burial service in his honour at his alma mater, Keta Senior High School (KETASCO), in the Volta Region.

A family member, Francis Jackson Ahiable, read a tribute on behalf of his distraught mother.

To her, death took her son away from her but not her heart.

“You meant everything to me, and you were everything a son could be. You were precious, wonderful, and one in a million. Your future looked promising and good. Your future could have been so beautiful, and to be cut off in your prime is a loss that is so hard to bear,” the tribute read in parts.

The heartbroken mother, however, questioned why her son wasn’t spared.

“Why couldn’t death spare you? You had your whole life ahead of you, but God knows best. James, I miss you and think of you all the time. How I wish I could have you here. Death took you away from my hand but not from my heart, and I shed tears when I say your name.

“There is no one who misses you more than me and I will treasure my memories of you forever because you live in my heart. Rest in peace, my dear son,” she mourned.

James Lutterodt together with Francisca Lamini and Bright Senyo Godzo for the first time took Volta region to NSMQ finals when they represented KETASCO.

They earned the admiration of many Ghanaians with their intelligence and display of showmanship throughout the contest.

Mr Lutterodt, until his death was an undergraduate student at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, pursuing a degree in Computer Science.

He died on Saturday, 1 July 2023, at a specialised hospital in Tema.

He was 19 years.

