Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has joined scores of Ghanaians in mourning late Ketasco NSMQ star, James Lutterodt, who passed on on Monday.

Dr Adutwum says the death is tragic and devastating for Ghana to lose such a young promising man.

“James was a shining star in our education system, displaying exceptional talent and dedication to the pursuit of knowledge,” he mourned.

Taking to Facebook, the Minister, who doubles as MP for the Bosomtwe constituency in the Ashanti region, prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

He also extended condolences to the bereaved family, adding “James’ memory continues to inspire us all.”

