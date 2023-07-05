Aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, has arrived at the party’s headquarters in Accra for vetting.

He is the first of three aspirants facing the Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye-led committee on Wednesday, July 5.

Former Railways Development Minister and MP for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Joe Ghartey, and former Agric Minister, Dr Owuso Afriyie Akoto, are the other two aspirants who will also take their turns.

Dr Apraku was accompanied by some members of his campaign team.

Six aspirants have so far gone through the vetting including Vice President Dr Mahammud Bawumia, former Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen, former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong, former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko and an Energy Expert, Kwadwo Poku.

The NPP is expected to hold a special delegates conference with 900 delegates to trim down the number of candidates to five, ahead of its National Congress on November 4, provided the committee approves more than five of the 10 candidates to contest for the position.

