Member of the Bawumia campaign team, Miracles Aboagye has reacted to a recent survey conducted by Global Info Analytics on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primaries.

The survey revealed that Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the front-runner has 43.5% support.

However, Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, has gained significant support, securing 23.5% of the delegates backing.

The survey also said the race may be closely contested than initially anticipated, with 18.3% of delegates undecided.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday, Mr. Aboagye expressed optimism about the Vice President’s victory on November 4.

“Normally we don’t pay attention to figures ;we only focus on feedback. So far, our [Bawumia’s team] predictions have been spot on and from our observations and conversations with delegates, he [Dr. Bawumia] will win by nothing less than 70%. He will win in each of the regions,” he said.

He reiterated that “out of all the candidates only Bawumia can battle with Mahama”.

The presidential staffer explained that, Dr. Bawumia received massive support from delegates nationwide because the party is committed to breaking the 8.

“The massive support for the Vice President is not based on friendship, tribe, or relations. The party people across the country want us to win the 2024 elections and everyone is committed to that,” he added.

He admitted that, although Ghana has genuine problems, Ghanaians will not vote against the NPP at the 2024 polls.

“NPP will win the 2024 elections not because we have solved all problems but because NDC is not an option,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the campaign team of former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto is optimistic that their candidate will pull a big surprise in the race.

The spokesperson of the team, Dr Prince Amuzu, said the campaign message of his candidate resonates with the delegates.

Also, George Obeng Antwi, spokesperson for the Addai-Nimoh campaign team said Mr Nimoh will emerge victorious.

According to him, his candidate was not given the chance in the super delegates conference, however, he sailed through to be among the final four aspirants, therefore, he does not believe the Global Info Analytics survey on his candidate.

