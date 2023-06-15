A new survey by the Global InfoAnalytics and Citi FM/ Citi TV conducted among NPP delegates has revealed that the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, leads the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for the race to lead the NPP in 2024.

Dr Bawumia leads with 34.8% of the votes, followed by Mr Kyerematen with 27.9% and Kennedy Agyapong, 12.5%. The rest of the candidates attracted less than 1% of the votes, while 8.9% declined to reveal who they intend to vote for and 15.10% were undecided.

However, in a run-off, the poll finds Mr Kyerematen leading Dr Mahamudu Bawumia by 38% to 37% of the votes: 16% of the delegates were undecided and 9% declined to disclose who they would vote for in the event of a run-off.

In what could be a difficult situation for the vice president, the poll finds 72% of delegates who voted for Mr Agyapong in the first round, opting to vote for Mr Kyerematen compared to 12% who opted for Dr Bawumia.

Further, 55% of other delegates who backed other presidential aspirants in the first-round intend to vote for Mr Kyerematen compared to 25% who intend to vote for Dr Bawumia.

On the question of whether the country is headed in the right or wrong direction, 70% of the delegates believe the country is headed in the right direction while 24% believe it is headed in the wrong direction and 6% have no opinion.

With regards to the president’s job approval, the poll finds 77% of delegates approving of the performance of the president compared to 17% who disapprove of his performance, 6% did not have opinion.