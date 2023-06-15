Kasim Mingle is expected to leave his role as the head coach of Bechem United, Adomonline.com can confirm.

The veteran trainer joined the Hunters in March 2021 after Kwaku Danso left the club on mutual grounds.

However, he led Bechem United to finish 3rd with 54 points in the just-ended 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Reports available to Adomonline.com says Mingle has informed the bosses of the club he would prefer a new challenge elsewhere.

However, his request to leave the club was turned down by the hierarchy of the club.

Adomonline.com understands that Kasim Mingle will not return to the club and he is now expected to take over Nations FC as the head coach of the club.

Nations FC have been promoted to the Ghana Premier League following their qualification from the National Division One League.