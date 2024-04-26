The latest polls by Global InfoAnalytics suggest that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is poised to retain the Ejisu seat, albeit with a challenging margin.

This follows the unfortunate passing of the Member of Parliament, John Ampontuah Kumah.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), opting out of the race, adds an intriguing dynamic.

In the forthcoming by-election, the NPP’s candidate, Kwabena Boateng, currently the second Vice Chairman for the Ejisu Constituency, faces off against former MP Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who enjoys NDC support.

Executive Director and Head of Polls at Global InfoAnalytics, Musah Dankwah, has said Mr. Boateng secured 50.6% of polled votes, while Mr. Owusu Aduomi garnered 47.5%, making the contest “too close to call.”

“The polls are shocking, indeed very shocking, currently, the NPP is leading by a whisker, less than a margin of error, 50.6% lead in the poll. They are not losing the seat but leading by a margin of error. The lead is not comfortable.

“Kwabena Owusu Aduomi 47.5%. This race is too close to call. What we have seen is that the NPP again is divided, about 64% of NPP voters are voting for their own.

“About 34% are voting for Aduomi. Aduomi is getting 66% of the support from floating voters and he’s getting 92% of NDC support, and 95% of other party supporters. The only advantage the NPP has is that they are leading amongst their own, other than that Aduomi is leading across the board.

“It would have been different if Aduomi hadn’t contested, he’s a threat. NDC guys are rallying behind Aduomi and that is proving very deadly.” he said on Citi FM.

The NPP on Saturday, April 13 conducted the parliamentary primary, with Kwabena Boateng, emerging victorious as the party’s parliamentary candidate for Ejisu ahead of the upcoming December elections.

The Electoral Commission has scheduled April 30, for the by-election.

ALSO READ:

Bonwire residents reject Agya Koo’s endorsement of Ejisu NPP MP aspirant [Video]

Pastor who predicted world would end April 25 in big trouble