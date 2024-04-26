The Savannah Regional executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), are working together to prevent a repeat of the instances where supporters from both sides hoot at their presidential candidates whenever they attend public functions in the region.

The presidential candidates of the two parties, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama, were humiliated by supporters of the NDC and the NPP when they attended social events in the region.

While supporters of the NPP hooted at Mr Mahama at the Yagbonwura’s outdooring and the funeral rites of the late Queen mother of Busunu, the NDC supporters also retaliated with Dr Bawumia at the Yagbonwura’s outdooring ceremony in Damongo.

To bring an end to the hostility, the leaders of the two major political parties have initiated a gala competition to foster unity ahead of the December elections.

The programme begins on Friday night, April, 26 between the regional executives of the two political parties.

The move, among others, is to bring supporters of the NDC and the NPP to the table of peace and also show to the world that they are one people living as descendants of Ndewura Jakpa.

The competition, which is to be patronised by prominent sons and daughters of the region is also aimed at creating a peaceful environment ahead of the celebration of the first Anniversary of Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, the 48th Annual Congress of Gonja Land Youth Association and the Guan Conference that is to be hosted in Damongo from April 25 to 28, 2024.

Speaking to the Savannah Regional NPP Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana on behalf of his counterpart from the NDC, Seidu Imoro told myjoyonline that, the two political parties have no option but to work in peace and whip their followers in line before the anniversary.

He said supporters are expected not to exhibit any political malice or emotions during the activities.

“I think the biggest gift the Nana Addo, Bawumia-led government gave to us is no doubt, the creation of the Savannah Region. And if we cannot protect or develop ours like the others but to always engage in NPP, NDC tug of war at every political or public function to disgrace each other, then we don’t mean well for ourselves and the government,” Professor Kalamonia indicated.

He disclosed that saboteurs of the region are always working and monitoring to ignite tensions among the people.

“The saboteurs are always around and monitoring us but this around they will be ashamed and disappointed for not seeing the usual chaos at our functions.”

The peace football gala will be graced by the King of Gonja, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) his paramount Chiefs, and other dignitaries in and outside the region.

Captains from the two teams will be made Peace Ambassadors moving into the 2024 elections and beyond.

