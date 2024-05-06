One person is reported to be in critical condition after a tree fell on an SUV and a motorbike.

The incident happened after Monday morning’s heavy rains at Cantonment, close to the Italian Embassy in Ghana.

The heavy wind caused the tree to uproot, slamming into the front of the Toyota SUV with registration number GE- 685-14 and directly on the motor rider.

Emergency responders from the Ghana National Fire Service swiftly arrived at the scene.

Using chainsaws, they worked to lift the tree on top of the vehicle.

They also cleared the remaining from the road to ensure the free flow of traffic.

SEE ALSO