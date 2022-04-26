A London-based Nigerian Kunle Adeyanju, who commenced a cross-country charity ride from London to Lagos on a motorbike, has arrived in Africa.

Adeyanju, who began his journey on April 19, was spotted taking a selfie in Casablanca, Morocco.

The Nation had reported Adeyanju made the announcement of his travel in a post on Twitter, noting that the trip is expected to last for 25 days and cover 12,000km.

Kunle gave a rundown of how he would criss-cross 14 countries with the ride starting from London, all the way to Nigeria.

The ride will traverse London – France – Spain – Gibraltar – Morocco – Western Sahara – Mauritania – St Louis – Senegal – Gambia – Mali – Cote d’Ivorie – Ghana – Togo – Benin – Lagos.

“100% of fund raised will be channeled to Primary Health, Water & Sanitation, PolioPlus project. Particularly 20% of fund raised will be targeted to support the fight to sustain Africa Polio free status.”