The audacious attempt by a Nigerian lady, Pelumi Nubi, to travel by road from London to Lagos has suffered some setbacks after an accident.

This was revealed in a post via her Twitter account on Tuesday, March 26.

Sharing a video of the damaged saloon car, she called for prayers to be back on her feet to continue her adventure.

Other scenes captured Pelumi in a hospital bed surrounded by medical professionals.

Prior to the accident, Pelumi had made significant progress on her journey, traversing through Morocco and continuing her odyssey through Liberia.

Her latest update was last Wednesday when she revealed she was celebrating Decoration Day – a national holiday dedicated to honoring and remembering the deceased – with the people of Liberia.

Watch video below: