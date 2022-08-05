Two persons have been confirmed dead after an articulator truck rammed into a motorbike at Fomena in the Ashanti Region.

The two men were traveling from New Edubiase to Akwaserem when they were knocked down to death by the truck travelling in opposite direction.

They deceased have been identified as 29-year-old Isaac Dapaah and 63-year-old Kofi Abaka.

Adansi Fomena district police commander, Edmund Nyamekye, who confirmed the report to Adom News’ Isaac Normanyo, said the victims were thrown off the highway into the bushes.

The victims were rushed to the new Edubiase Government Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The bodies have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue

Kofi Abaka is survived by a wife and four children.