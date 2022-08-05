Executive Producer of Ghana’s biggest morning sports show on Asempa FM, Ultimate Sports Show, Mavis Amanor, has bagged three awards at the 2022 Golden Age Creative Awards.

Fire Lady, as she is popularly known, who is also the hostess of Ladies Time on Asempa FM, was crowned Radio Sports Personality of the Year.

She also won Face of Youth Media at the event held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

To climax the ceremony, she was honoured with The Special Award and a citation from the France Ambassador to Ghana Anne Sophie AVÉ.

The dynamic and versatile sports anchor was awarded for her contribution towards humanity and her enormous impact in Ghana and beyond.

Her husband, Mr Avornyo, who was present at the event, received the awards on her behalf.

The awards scheme, put together by Dolphin House productions, seeks to honour individuals who have contributed immensely to the development of the Creative Arts Industry in Ghana.