A psychologist, Eric Owusu Kumi, has made a revelation about the man who kept his wife’s dead body in their flat for several months at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, the man might have committed such a heinous crime out of jealousy and preserved the remains himself as a result of the love he had for her and never wanted to leave her side.

“I am sure the man had issues with the wife. He was jealous of the woman but his jealousy was extreme and so to stop her from doing certain things, he decided to kill her and after the murder, he decided to keep her, which means that he really loved the wife and didn’t want to leave her side,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

To Mr Kumi, all these things are symptoms that the man was suffering mentally and instead of seeking help, he decided to take the life of his wife.

“There are some people whose mental illness is just something else and I think that is what the man was going through. He can commit a crime and feel okay committing it without noticing its danger or repercussions,” he added.

The Abuakwa Police found the body of Mrs Ernestina Jackson, born Ernestina Abenaa Gyaamah Boakye, wrapped in a blanket with ice packs on it.

Police suspect Mrs Jackson may have died some months ago before her husband.

Meanwhile, Doctors at Abuakwa Polyclinic are happy with the rate of recovery of their 11 and 13-year-old sons who were also found trapped in their home.

