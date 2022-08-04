The Inspector-General of Police has assured the family of a couple who died under bizarre circumstances at Maakro near Abuakwa in Kumasi of the best of investigations.

George Akuffo Dampare, who spoke to the mother of the late Ernestina Jackson on phone to commiserate with the family, assured the family that the Police will “get to the bottom of the matter”. A source close to the family told JoyNews.

The assurance comes as Police at Abuakwa look into circumstances that led Samuel Jackson to allegedly keep his wife’s corpse in their flat for several months.

The Abuakwa Police found the body of Mrs. Ernestina Jackson, born Ernestina Abenaa Gyaamah Boakye, wrapped in blanket with ice packs on it.

Police suspect the late Mrs. Jackson may have died some months ago before her husband.

The body of Samuel Jackson was also discovered by police in the family’s bathroom, sitting on the toilet, while their two teenage children were also rescued in an unconscious state.

The IGP’s assurance comes as the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom, was joined by some Divisional and District commanders to visit the couple’s two traumatised children who remain on admission at the Abuakwa Polyclinic on Wednesday.

Until Wednesday, Police sources said it had been difficult connecting with the families of the deceased.

But the family of Mrs Jackson on Wednesday reached out to the children of the deceased, following the airing of the story on JoyNews.

An emotionally-distraught Madam Lydia Boakye Benson, mother of Ernestina Jackson, accompanied by siblings of the deceased called at the Multimedia’s Kumasi office to acquaint themselves with details of the incident and how the children are faring.

They had hoped news of the death of a couple would not be that of their kin, Mrs. Ernestina Jackson who severed ties with family about seven years ago and her husband.

However, their hopes were dashed when they were showed pictures of the late couple and their children.

They could not hold their tears as they mourn uncontrollably in the Saeed Ali Yaqub Newsroom.

According to Madam Benson, she single-handedly sponsored Ernestina, her first child’s trip to Amsterdam, Netherlands where the deceased met the late Mr. Jackson.

The family’s delegation later visited the 11 and 13-year-old sons of the couple at the Abuakwa Polyclinic.

Meanwhile, Doctors at Abuakwa Polyclinic are happy with rate of recovery by the children.

