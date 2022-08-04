A vehicle of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has reportedly crashed a yet-to-be-identified woman to death on the Tema-Akosombo highway.

Reports gathered indicate the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, August 4, 2022, near Michel Camp in the Kpone-Katamanso District of the Ashanti Region.

Details of the incident remain sketchy but the woman is said to have died on the spot after being crushed by the Nissan Pickup with registration number GI 266.

The Police or GIS is yet to make any official statement on the incident.