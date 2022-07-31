Kwaku Aduenin Boakye, son of the Director-General of Prosecution and Legal of the Ghana Police Service, COP Kofi Boakye, has graduated from the Police Training School.

Young Boakye passed out as a General Sergeant in a colourful ceremony held on Friday, July 30, 2022.

He emerged as the best graduating cadet from the Kumasi Police Training School.

Sergeant Boakye was part of some 612 police recruits who passed out and emerged as one of the overall nine best graduating cadets nationwide.

Out of the 612 recruits, 300 were females while 312 were males.