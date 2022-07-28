The final funeral rites of actor and comedian, Kwaku Danquah aka Ice kenkey, has been scheduled for Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The ceremony will come off at his Darkuman Official Town residence adjacent the Christian Preparatory School.

A thanksgiving in his memory will also be held at the same venue on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Ice Kenkey passed on on June 9, 2022, aged 57.

The actor rose to fame following his appearance in Concert Party. He starred with the likes of Bob Okala, Agya Koo among others.

Prior to his demise, Ice Kenkey was the founder of Powerlight Concert Party and also worked as a backup player for the African Hereos band.

Below is the full details of the funeral rites: