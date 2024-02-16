The final funeral rite of Raphael Dwamena is currently taking place at the Adjiriganor AstroTurf in Accra.

A multitude of individuals from the Ghanaian football community and beyond have gathered to bid farewell to the ex-Black Stars forward alongside the Dwamena family.

Among those in attendance are Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other Executive Council members.

Augustine Ahinful, Sulley Muntari, Haminu Dramani, Kwadwo Asamoah, Jerry Akaminko, and other former players have also joined the family in mourning their loss.

The tragic incident leading to Dwamena’s passing occurred on November 11, when the 28-year-old collapsed during a league match between his team, Egnatia, and Partizan in the Albanian league.

Despite prompt medical attention, the former UD Levante striker did not survive.

This devastating turn of events highlights the concerns raised about Dwamena’s health, dating back to 2017, when he failed a medical examination prior to a potential move to the Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, due to indications of cardiac issues.