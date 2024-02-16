GJA revokes media blackout on Hawa Koomson

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), in collaboration with its media partners, has lifted the media blackout it imposed on the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu-Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

The decision was reached after a meeting on Thursday, February 15, 2024, to review the blackout imposed on the MP, who also serves as the Minister of Fisheries and Aqua Culture Development.

The blackout was initially imposed to seek justice for David Kobenna, a morning show host of Cape FM, who was allegedly assaulted by individuals wearing branded T-shirts of the MP during the vetting of New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirants in the Central Region on January 4, 2024.

On February 15, 2024, Ms. Koomson fulfilled her promise to engage with the GJA to address the impasse by meeting with the National Executive of the Association at the Ghana International Press Centre.

She was accompanied by the Minister-designate for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar.

The meeting was attended by various stakeholders, including the President of the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), and the Programme Manager for Freedom of Expression at the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), among others.

Following extensive deliberations, Mrs. Koomson pledged her support to ensure justice for David Kobenna.

Mrs. Abubakar also expressed the MP’s willingness to collaborate with the GJA to resolve the matter, with the Ministry of Information offering its support.

The GJA President commended Mrs. Koomson for her proactive steps in addressing the issue and expressed hope that she would fulfill her pledge.

Meanwhile, the GJA and its media partners have called on all media houses to continue to enforce the blackout imposed on MP for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, who allegedly assaulted Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, the Northern Regional correspondent of Citi FM/TV, during the NPP parliamentary primaries on January 27, 2024.

