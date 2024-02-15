The recent ministerial reshuffle by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, saw the former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, stepping into the role of Greater Accra Regional Minister-designate.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Mr. Glover expressed mix of emotions regarding his promotion, describing it as both exciting and humbling.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for entrusting him with this significant responsibility and extended warm congratulations to Henry Quartey, his predecessor, on assuming the role of Minister for the Interior.

Mr. Glover, who also served as a former Deputy Minister of Transport, pledged to uphold and build upon the commendable efforts of the outgoing Regional Minister.

He stated, “The feeling is mixed. It mixes excitement and humility… I am grateful to the President, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, the entire presidency for having that confidence in me to come and assist him to run the region. So it is a mixed feeling; both excitement and humility.”

In acknowledging Mr. Quartey’s achievements, Mr. Glover stressed the need for continuity and collaboration in advancing the region’s development agenda.

“Let me take this opportunity to congratulate my brother; he has done so well. He has raised the bar in RCC. He started so many things, and I think that stepping into his shoes is a challenge for me and I will not blow my horns. I will get the handing over notes, I will sit with the management of the RCC, the various Chief Executives of the various Assemblies, other key stakeholders, and departmental heads so that together we can look at other roadmaps which he has not finished so that we can continue in the next couple of months.” he said.

ALSO READ:

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta finally out of government