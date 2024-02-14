The ‘Save Ghana Football Demonstration’, which is seeking reforms in the governance of Ghana Football, is underway in Accra.

Tens of demonstrators which include people from all walks of life and fronted by sports journalists, kick started at Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

Leaders of the demonstration, Saddick Adams, Veronica Commey, and Patrick Osei Agyemang, say the protestors will pass through Asylum Down, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and present a petition at Ghana Football Association headquarters.

They will then proceed to do same at the Parliament of Ghana before ending the protest at the Independence square.

