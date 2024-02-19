Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has said he is yet to understand the basis for which the #SaveGhanaFootball demonstration was held.

In his view, the much publicised demonstration lacked purpose because the conveners were not specific with their demands.

“I need to know exactly their point for the demonstration.

“If we say Ghana Football then we are not talking the national team. The national team comes once in six months or four months. Even when we talk about the Black Stars, they just returned from the World Cup. The big game against Nigeria; they went there and qualified us,” he said on Accra-based UTV.

His comment follows the mammoth the demonstration on the principal streets of Accra on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024.

The march was to demand urgent reforms within the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the Black Stars poor performance at the just-ended 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Led by sports journalists Patrick Osei Agyemang aka Countryman Songo, Saddick Adams and Veronica Commey, the protest attracted participants from all walks of life, including gospel musicians Great Ampong and Nicolas Omane Acheampong.

But Mr Painstil insists the men’s national team is a work in progress which will take time.

“They need to understand the national team is still being rebuilt. The people who came for the AFCON are new faces,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif reacting to the demonstration said a national dialogue will be held on the poor performance of the Black Stars.

