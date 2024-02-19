The founder and leader of the All People Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has revealed he has budgeted $100 million for the 2024 election activities.

According to him, the huge budget is to ensure he secures not less than 25 seats in parliament and also win the presidential election.

Mr Ayariga disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

“Any party that will win an election in Ghana this time around will spend not less than 50 to 100 million dollars,” he said.

The presidential who will be contesting for the third time expressed confidence about his victory on December 7, 2024, and cautioned corrupt politicians.

“If you are a political thief pray that Hassan Ayariga doesn’t become president, if you are corrupt pray hard that Hassan Ayariga doesn’t become the president.

“If you have mismanaged our country pray hard that Hassan Ayariga doesn’t become president because when I become president all those who have mismanaged our money and resources, I will change their sleeping places,” he warned.

