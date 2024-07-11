Assistant Coach of the Black Stars, John Paintsil, believes there is no issue with players leaving the Ghana Premier League to pursue more lucrative contracts abroad.

Following the end of the 2023/24 football season, players Emmanuel Keyekeh, Richmond Lamptey, and Steven Mukwala have all left from Ghana for juicy contracts abroad.

Addressing the trend of players exiting the Ghana Premier League, Paintsil, a former defender for Berekum Arsenal, argued that, teams shouldn’t overly depend on individual players to strengthen their squads.

“Football is a business, so if a young player has the opportunity to go abroad, why not?” Paintsil said on Asempa FM.

“It’s about doing the right thing. That’s why you shouldn’t build a team around just one or two players. To be successful, you need a large squad. If a European team wants to sign a 16-year-old player for a long-term contract, the club chairman or president, who invests money, needs to see a return. So, I don’t see a problem with players leaving.

When building a team, it’s crucial to establish a strong structure with many players. Don’t rely on just one or two players,” he added.