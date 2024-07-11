Wife of veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs has got their followers grinning from ear to ear as she pens him an emotional yet beautiful tribute to celebrate his birthday.

Joke Silva, who has been married to Olu Jacobs for 38 years, is still very much in love with the husband of her youth and has wished him amazing years ahead.

She praised God for preserving her husband and favouring him enough to witness another year despite battling dementia.

Ms. Silva shared a collage of photos and videos of her husband, in an update on his condition and to dismiss all death hoax.

In the videos, Olu Jacobs was seen in a better condition as he gushes over a bathrobe gift he had received.

In comparison to previous videos shared by his family, the octogenarian appeared healthier, standing on his feet unguided.

Her message has elicited joy from well-wishers, including celebrities who have offered their messages of goodwill to the legend.

Watch video below: