Family of Nollywood actor Olu Jacob have maintained that the veteran actor is alive and kicking.

Contrary to initial reports that went rife Sunday evening that the octogenarian has passed away, the family have released videos to prove he is hale.

The video captured him receiving a haircut as he prepares to attend an event.

Olu Jacobs could be seen heartedly chatting with his wife who was giving him the clean trim.

He personally dispelled the rumor, indicating that “No I can’t die, na lie”, adding that his body may be weak but he is strong in spirit.

This is the second time rumors about the death of the legendary Nigerian actor will be making the rounds on social media.

Watch video below: