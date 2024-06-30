Kpatia Health Centre has received a new maternity ward following a report by Adom News last year highlighting the inadequate infrastructure, particularly in the maternity section.

Adom News’ Upper East Regional reporter, Halidu Dasmani, reported in July 2023 that the health centre faced significant challenges due to limited space in the maternity ward.

The midwife, Vida Akan-yaam Yum, and the facility in-charge, Mr. Emmanuel Wimpiini, described the difficulties of accommodating more than one pregnant woman at a time.

The report caught the attention of the Member of Parliament for the Garu Constituency, Albert Akuka Alazuuga, who subsequently lobbied for the construction of a new maternity ward.

The facility has now been completed and commissioned for use, significantly improving the health centre’s ability to serve the community.

Some pregnant women expressed their satisfaction with the new maternity ward, recalling the hardships they faced at the old facility and appreciating the positive impact the new ward will have on their community.

Mr. Emmanuel Wimpiini thanked MP Albert Akuka Alazuuga for his support and called for additional resources, noting that the Kpatia Health Centre still lacks some essential medical equipment.