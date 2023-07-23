Lack of infrastructure space is significantly impacting healthcare delivery at Kpatia Healthcare centre in the Garu District of the Upper East Region.

The people of Kpatia community are appealing to the government and other benevolent individuals or organisations to provide assistance by constructing additional infrastructure for the facility.

The Kpatia health facility, since its establishment in the year 2002, was a CHPS compound and was upgraded in the year 2020 into a health centre to serve as a referral centre for other CHPS compounds within its jurisdiction.

However, since the upgrade was made, no medical logistics, equipment and additional infrastructure have been added to the Kpatia health centre.

According to the facility’s in-charge, Emmanuel Wimpiini, the facility has adequate medical staff but no office space to accommodate them.

Mr Wimpiini added that the facility needs more space to accommodate their patients as well.

Due to the inadequacy, he revealed that they have been forced to combine consulting rooms with OPD, dispensary and other departments of the facility which is unprofessional.

The midwife of the Kpatia health centre, Vida Akan-yaam Yum, also explained how difficult it is to receive two clients (pregnant women) at a time at the maternity ward due to lack of space.

She further stated that in cases where delivery is successfully conducted, accommodation for both mother and baby poses a huge challenge.

The Garu district director of Ghana Health Services, Hypolite Yeleduor, who spoke to Adom News’ reporter, Halidu Dasmani, and admitted his outfit has been made aware of the infrastructure challenges and called on the authorities and benevolent organisations to come to their assistance.

The assemblyman for Kpatia electoral area, Arang Francis, disclosed that he has laid the health challenges before the Garu district Assembly and the office of the MP, Albert Akuka Alazuuga, but no response has been given.

Adding his voice, the chief of Kpatia, Naba Seidu Seibu, also described the infrastructure situation at the Kpatia health centre as very worrying, especially the maternity ward.