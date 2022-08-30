Veteran actress, Joke Silva, has once again debunked the death of her husband, Olu Jacobs, after reports of his passing run rife.

Mrs Jacobs stated categorically that the Nollywood veteran is alive and enjoying himself as always in the comfort of his home.

Since she disclosed in an interview that Olu Jacobs is suffering from dementia with Lewy bodies, there has been series of reports of his passing.

On several occassions, Mrs Jacobs issued statemnets debunking reports while giving update on his health.

However, her latest post on Instagram noted that she is ready to take on all who disregard her warnings not to post fake news about her husband.

The Jacobs clan, she said, is prepared to take legal actions when next such rumours break the internet.

“Good day everyone, trust all is going well. The Jacob clan would love to inform you that Pa J (Olu Jacobs MFR) is alive and enjoying himself as always in the comfort of his home and loved ones. To all those that have decided to ignore our last warnings regarding fake news, kindly prepare for legal action,” she wrote.