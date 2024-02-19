Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has led a New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegation to commiserate with the family of late broadcaster, Kwabena Kwakye.

This follows the sudden death of the Accra-based Oman FM journalist on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Present with the NPP flagbearer was the National Youth Organiser; Henry Nana Boakye, National Lottery Authority(NLA) boss; Sammi Awuku, former Suhum MP; Frederick Opare Ansah, Greater Accra Regional Minister-designate; Titus Glover, Adentan parliamentary candidate; Akosua Manu, former NPP General Secretary; Kwabena Agyepong among others.

The NPP flagbearer during said Wofa KK as the deceased was popularly known was a true blue NPP person who was an authority with a strong voice in the media.

“He served his country well until his demise. My condolences to the family and Ken City media. May the gentle soul of Wofa KK rest in perfect peace,” he mourned.

Dr Bawumia also on behalf of the NPP signed a book of condolence in honour of the deceased.

ALSO READ: