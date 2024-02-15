Circumstances leading to the death of popular radio presenter, Kwabena Kwakye on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, have been revealed.

The host of the political talk show – Boiling Point on Accra-based Oman FM also known as Wofa KK is said to have lost consciousness at work on Wednesday morning.

Giving a blow-by-blow account of his death, son of Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kenneth Takyi Agyapong said he was in a conversation with Mr Kwakye when the unfortunate incident happened.

Kenneth who is the Director of Television at Kencity Media narrated the deceased collapsed in his hands.

“I was showing a new lady who has joined the team around and took him to the Oman FM studio to meet Wofa and his team who were on a break at the time. I asked how he was doing and introduced the lady to him.

“While I was talking, his head was down without a response. I repeated myself to him and this time he lifted his head and told me to hold him but he held me instead and fell unconsciously in my hands,” he narrated on Accra-based Net 2 TV.

Mr Agyapong disclosed Wofa KK was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but he had already passed on when they arrived due to vehicular traffic.

“We went to the hospital with two cars with double hazard lights. We were able to make our way from the office area through to Okponglo. With the hazards on and the continuous honking, nobody was willing to make way for us.

“I got out of the car, took off my footwear, and ran through the middle of the road to beg for drivers to makes way for us. To be honest, it was yesterday, I got to know that some drivers are really wicked. I am saying that because if it was a Land Cruiser, they would have given way,” Mr Agyapong said sadly.

Asked why they didn’t call an ambulance, he said it was a critical time that required desperate measures.

