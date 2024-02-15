Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko has joined scores of Ghanaians in mourning popular radio presenter, Kwabena Kwakye.

Taking to social media, Mr Agyrko said he received the news about his demise with shock.

The veteran broadcaster passed on Valentine’s Day, February 14, after reporting and going about his duties at work.

The host of the political talk show – Boiling Point on Accra-based Oman FM also known as Wofa KK reviewed the newspapers on the morning programme – National Agenda.

He also contributed to the discussions and expressed an opinion about President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial reshuffle.

However, he reportedly lost consciousness at work and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The former Minister mourned a day on which love was to be celebrated rather threw the broadcaster’s family and colleagues into heartaches and tears.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in the warm and eternal embrace of God.

Read the full post below:

of aching hearts and tears. K. K. may the Almighty God who made you and gifted you to your family, country, and us all have mercy on your soul and welcome you into His warm and eternal embrace.



2/2 — Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko (@bkagyarko) February 14, 2024

