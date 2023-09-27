A failed presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko says the resignation of Alan Kyerematen from the party is not a time to gloat.

In a statement, the former Energy Minister said Alan’s exit “must serve a necessary and sufficient notice to the party and lead it into a time of reflection”.

According to him, many party members harbor sentiments in their hearts and have resigned in their hearts.

“At least, my brother Kyerematen has put his thoughts and feelings on paper for all to appreciate. How about the many who habour similar and maybe more petulant sentiments in their hearts but are not openly expressing same. There are many in our party today who have, out of dismay, resigned in their hearts and are only waiting to walk away from us at the ballot box.”

“Now is the time to smoothen ruffled feathers and assuage wounded sentiments across the length and breadth of our party. Now is the time to examine ourselves if indeed we are true and faithful to the tenets and values of the UP tradition or we have metamorphosed into an ugly shadow of what we should be. These must become the urgent task ahead of us,” the statement read.

Below is the statement:

