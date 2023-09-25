Failed presidential hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has resigned from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party (NPP)” he said in an address to the nation about his political future at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.

His decision follows his withdrawal from the NPP’s presidential race citing electoral irregularities, unfair treatment and bias during the super delegates’ conference.

According to him, he feared the issues he outlined would repeat themselves in the final November 4 primary if he stayed in the race.

Mr Kyeremanten’s performance in the first exercise to select only five candidates for the main election in November was a surprise to many since he was considered the main contender to the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He however placed third after Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, after he polled 95 votes representing 10.82% of total votes cast.

Many had speculated Alan might consider breaking way from the ruling party – a position the NPP vehemently disagreed.

But Mr. Kyerematen has finally let the cat out of the bag and will be challenging the candidate of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.