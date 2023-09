Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will on Monday, September 25, 2023, address the nation on his political future.

The event has been scheduled for 2:pm at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

It is not clear what issues the former Trade Minister will be addressing.

However, the address comes in the wake of rumours about a possible alliance with the Convention People’s Party’s (CPP) Ivor Kobina Greenstreet for the 2024 general elections.

