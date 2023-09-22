The Adepam competition entered its seventh week with a bang as contestants redefined beach fashion in the most exquisite way.

The annual cultural extravaganza, which has been celebrating the diverse traditions of Ghana, took a turn towards the coastal vibes during this eventful week.

Contestants embraced the opportunity to showcase their individual style that ranged from traditional to modern trends.

Accessories such as stylish sunglasses, beach hats, and beaded jewelry were carefully chosen to complement their outfits, adding an extra layer of flair to their beach looks.

Check out beautiful designs below:

Contestant Maabee‘s beach style was all about bohemian elegance. She donned a flowing, earth-toned maxi two-piece dress paired with a dark sunglasses. Her look was effortlessly chic and perfect for a beachfront soirée.

MSK‘s beach look was an ode to Afrocentric fashion. She adorned herself with bold African prints, including a stunning Ankara two-piece swimsuit and a matching head wrap.

Malik brought sophistication to the beach. He wore tailored beach shirts and a crisp linen short, accentuated with leather sandals. Complementing the outfit was a matching hat and a unique side bag. His style seamlessly transitioned from the beach to a beachfront dinner.

Papa Tailor’s beach fashion was a tropical bohemian dream. She wore a floral-printed wide-legged pant with corseted tank top and accessorized with matching headpiece. Her look was effortlessly enchanting.

Contestant Lawrencia opted for dapper seaside sophistication and adorned her model with a two-piece swimsuit with classic patterns. Her matching cover-up was a linen button-down shirt which exuded timeless elegance. Her hat was a refined straw fedora.

Contestant Hellen‘s beach chic look was all about embracing her natural beauty. She adorned her model with a decent Afrocentric maxi wear made from sleek fabric with bold colors and patterns. The matching Fedora hat and beach bag brought some sophistication to the look.

Contestant JK exuded ethereal beach glamour with his flowing beach gown adorned with feathers and sequence that radiated in the sunlight. His look was a vision of seaside elegance, perfect for an extravagant partygoer.

Ruky‘s beach fashion was a short romper with a burst of vibrant colors. Her matching cover-up was a colorful Ankara piece that flowed gracefully. She crowned her look with a traditional African head wrap.

Contestant Sala embraced contemporary coastal casual style. Her two-piece swimsuit featured modern geometric patterns. Her matching cover-up was a breezy, open-front kimono, and she sported a trendy beach hat with a sleek design.

Overall, contestant JK won the best designer of the night, making him the only two-time winner.