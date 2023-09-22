The Ministry of National Security has dared Fix the Country convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor to provide evidence over claims he was offered money and an appointment to stop his activism.

In a statement, the Ministry admitted, together with the Finance Minister and other relevant stakeholders, that it engaged Mr Barker-Vormawor in 2021.

However, the Ministry says no offer of money or appointment was made to persuade the group to end its “activism”.

Addressing journalists on September 22, Barker-Vormawor alleged that, he and his colleagues rejected the government’s $1 million offer after meeting the National Security Minister at a secret location.

He further claimed that the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah threatened to ensure they were arrested if they continued with their protests.

But the allegations according to the Ministry, are thus false, unfounded, and a calculated attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians.

The Ministry has therefore urged the general public to ignore same and treat it with the utmost contempt it deserves.

