#FixTheCountry Movement convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has questioned what democracy really is following his arrest for joining the #OccupyJulorbi demonstration.

In a video posted on Facebook, Barker-Vormawor expressed his disappointment in the police for stopping them from exercising their constitutional rights.

“We have just been arrested and taken to the police headquarters. We will provide legal assistance to all those who have been arrested today. This is not democracy,” he fumed.

The people, numbering over 50, were arrested in the early hours of Thursday, September 21.

They were part of hundreds of Ghanaians who defied a police injunction and massed up at the 37 Trotro station to march to the Jubilee House.

The protesters mobilised by a group calling itself Democracy Hub are demanding a range of reforms, including a reduction in the cost of living, an end to corruption, and improved governance.

