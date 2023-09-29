Credit: Manuel Koranteng@Twitter.com

Some Ghanaians in the United Kingdom have besieged the High Commission to express concerns about the state of the economy.

Dubbed the #OccupyJulorbiHouse London Edition, the protesters wielded placards some of whose inscriptions read; Stop galamsey, Akufo-Addo we will resist oppressor’s rule, drop that sakawa constitution among others.

This comes after the three-day #occupyjulorbiHouse protest in Ghana led by the pressure group, Democracy Hub.

The group chanted slogans, demanding change and accountability from Ghanaian leaders.

Joy News’ Manuel Koranteng took to Twitter to give updates and share some visuals from the exercise.

In the heat of their demonstration, another group of Ghanaians also emerged to tout the achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Their presence resulted in a standoff between those advocating for change and those defending the status quo.

The pro-government group accused the demonstrators of mischief, suggesting that they were attempting to tarnish the government’s image.

Manuel also reported that the attempt of the protestors calling for change to get the attention of the High Commissioner, Papa Owusu Ankomah, proved futile.

Mr Ankomah refused to grant an audience to the protesters.

His action, however, infuriated the group as some participants chased him while he moved to his car.




