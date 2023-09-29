Rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, better known as Medikal, has electrified the music scene with the launch of his highly anticipated album, “Planning and Plotting.”

The album’s unveiling took place at the Sunken Garden inside the Marina Mall, marking a moment in Ghana’s music history.

The star-studded event attracted many celebrities, with fellow musicians, actors, and influencers gracing the occasion. In attendance were some of Ghana’s most influential figures like Shatta Wale, Lyrical Joe, Bisa Kdei, Afia Schwar, and Fela Makafui among others who showered Medikal with praise and support.

“Planning and Plotting” promises a unique and captivating musical experience, featuring collaborations with both local and international music giants.

In an exclusive interview with Adom TV, Medikal opened up about the inspiration behind “Planning and Plotting” – attributing the album’s creation to divine grace, emphasizing the pivotal role that faith has played in his life and career.

The album, he shared, is a poignant narrative of his journey through life, encompassing the highs and lows that have shaped him into the artiste he is today.

Industry figures and some fans offered their insights and impressions of Medikal’s musical masterpiece with many seeing it to be a game-changer in the Ghanaian music industry.

An elated Medikal said “This album is more than just music; it’s a testament to the power of faith, hard work, and the determination to overcome life’s challenges. I hope it inspires and uplifts everyone who listens to it.”

With such a profound message, “Planning and Plotting” is poised to make waves not only in Ghana but across the global music scene.

