Rapper Medikal has unequivocally stated that he is no longer interested in his marriage with Fella Makafui, making it clear that he would not mind performing for free if she decides to marry another man.

The Omo Ada rapper recently emphasized that they have yet to finalize their divorce after their star-studded wedding on March 7, 2020.

In an interview on 3Music, Medikal was forthright in expressing that their relationship is over, and Fella Makafui now holds the title of his ‘baby mama.’

“We were disagreeing on many things, and that’s how it was. The love may have faded, but she remains my baby mama. Even if she marries someone else, I will still perform at her wedding. It’s all about love, and I have a child with her. She is a great person, despite our disagreements,” he stated.

