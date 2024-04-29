Fella Makafui had finally addressed her cigar-smoking video with D Black that got her rapper husband, Medikal fuming on social media.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, Fella described D Black as a big brother she would never get under the sheets with.

She explained that, she had visited his club to chill with some of her Nigerian business partners until she saw the video trending on social media.

She told Andy Dosty, “I don’t allow negative stories to break me. They are not true, so why would you allow that. How would a D Black story break me? Let’s not disrespect D Black and his family. I don’t want to channel my energy in the whole thing. He is like my big brother. I went there with my friends to chill. There were many in the club,” she explained.

The video had Fella Makafui taking a lighted Cohiba cigar from D Black, before moving on to her space at the club.

Her husband, then, took to social media days after to attack D Black, calling him a fake industry person.

But Fella cautioned netizens against negative comment about her relationship with intimate with D Black.

“Andy, there are certain things that I wouldn’t wanna talk about. I find so much peace and time with my business than anything. I don’t say people who go to the club is wrong. I had my influencer friends from Nigerian who came in. I hit my brother [D Black] and he said he will host us and give us free drinks and that’s all. It’s okay that it became unfortunate,” she added.

Meanwhile, when questions about Medikal outburst, she said, “I wouldn’t want to delve into that.”

